Athletic Bilbao win first Copa del Rey trophy in 40 years

MADRID: After four decades and a half dozen finals that ended in defeat, Athletic Bilbao was able to lift a cathartic Copa del Rey trophy No. 24 after edging Mallorca 4-2 on penalties on Saturday night.

The team from northern Spain was favored entering the final thanks to its up-tempo attack, but instead it had to grind out a win against the modest Mallorca to finally deliver for its long suffering fans.

Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala saved a penalty by Manuel Morlanes, while Mallorca’s Nemanja Radonjic shot high. Raul García, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga, and Alejandro Berenguer — all substitutes — converted their spot kicks past Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif.

Extra time in the final ended 1-1 after Dani Rodríguez gave Mallorca the lead in the 21st minute and Athletic’s Oihan Sancet leveled in the 50th.

Athletic won its 23rd and last Copa in 1984. Since then it had lost six straight finals, including in 2020 and 2021. To win this one, it had to first beat both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal and semifinals. Agencies

