Atlanta boosts security ahead England–Argentina World Cup semifinal amid Falklands tensions

Atlanta: The Atlanta Police Department, through a statement, announced that it has enhanced its security measures for the FIFA World Cup semifinal clash between England and Argentina set to happen at the Atlanta Stadium.

Argentina and Britain fought a short conflict over the islands known by the British as the Falklands and by the Argentines as the Malvinas in 1982. During the ongoing World Cup, Argentina fans and players have been singing a chant referencing the islands.

Atlanta Police’s statement read: “As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semifinal match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture.

“Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts, and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“These proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event.”

Both teams have kept things cool in the buildup to the much-awaited clash, insisting that the semifinal will be just a game of football. Agencies

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