Dutch referee Rob Dieperink dies weeks after being dropped from FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi: Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died weeks after he was removed from officiating at the World Cup following a police case in Britain that was later dropped.

Dieperink was selected to be a VAR official at the FIFA World Cup 2026 but was removed from FIFA’s list of World Cup officials in May.

His cause of death has not been disclosed. The Netherlands’ football association said they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by Dieperink’s death.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob’s passing, the football world has lost a highly regarded referee with international experience, but above all, we have lost a wonderful colleague.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who was dear to him. We wish them much strength and comfort as they come to terms with this great loss,” the Dutch football association said in a statement. IANS

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