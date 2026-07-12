Atletico Madrid sign Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand

Madrid: Spanish football club Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Denmark defensive midfielder Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP, with the 27-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 30, 2031.

The two clubs reached an agreement over the transfer after Hjulmand successfully completed his medical in Madrid before signing his long-term contract.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, Hjulmand is known for his physical strength, ball-winning ability, reading of the game, and distribution. He also brings significant leadership experience, having worn the captain’s armband at both Lecce and Sporting CP.

Born in Kastrup, Denmark, Hjulmand came through the youth ranks at FC Copenhagen before beginning his professional career with Austrian Bundesliga side Admira Wacker in 2018. He made 74 appearances during his two-and-a-half-year spell at the club before moving to Italian side Lecce in January 2021. IANS

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