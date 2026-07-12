Atletico Madrid Sign Danish Midfield Anchor Morten Hjulmand on Five-Year Deal

MADRID: Atletico Madrid has signed Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Saturday. The 27-year-old made 141 appearances for Sporting after joining from Italian club Lecce in 2023, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists.

Hjulmand captained Sporting to back-to-back Portuguese league titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25. He also helped the club win the Taca de Portugal.

The defensive midfielder has made 27 appearances for Denmark since making his international debut in 2023.

Known for his ball-winning ability, physical presence and reading of the game, Hjulmand is expected to strengthen Atletico’s midfield options ahead of the new season.

His arrival follows Atletico’s signing of Spanish left wing-back Alex Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing transfer window. Agencies

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