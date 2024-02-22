Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann suffers ‘moderate’ ankle sprain: Spanish club

Madrid: Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is out injured after sustaining a “moderate” ankle sprain, the Spanish club said on Wednesday. The French forward was hurt during Atletico’s 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 first leg clash on Tuesday, and Diego Simeone replaced him after 78 minutes. Spanish reports say the forward will miss Saturday’s visit to Almeria in La Liga and is a doubt for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao on February 29.

Griezmann is expected to be fit for the second leg against Inter Milan on March 13. Agencies

