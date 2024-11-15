ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner lands in semifinals with Taylor Fritz’s win

TURIN: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner became the first player to advance to the semifinals at the ATP Finals on Thursday. Sinner was assured of a spot in the last four after US Open finalist Taylor Fritz beat Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in their group.

Sinner won his opening two matches and plays Daniil Medvedev later Thursday. Last year, Sinner lost the final to Novak Djokovic, who is not playing this year due to injury.

Fritz also has two wins, while Medvedev is still in contention and could get to two wins by beating Sinner. De Minaur was mathematically eliminated without any wins in his finals debut.

"If I don't get through, it's going to be tough because I did play two very good matches and lost to the best player in the world," Fritz said of his loss to Sinner. "But if that happens, I'm happy with my week and I'll leave with my head held high. But I'll definitely be checking in on the score tonight."

Alexander Zverev leads the other group ahead of Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev.

Alexander Zverev maintained his red-hot late-season form at the ATP Finals as the German downed Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Although Ruud appeared full of confidence after upsetting Carlos Alcaraz in his opening match, Zverev ground down the Norwegian with 86-minute display at Inalpi Arena.

With his Tour-leading 68 victory of 2024, Zverev improved to 2-0 in John Newcombe Group. The Rome and Paris champion will take on Alcaraz in his final group match on Friday, when he will bid to secure his semifinal spot.

Zverev is chasing his third ATP Finals title, having previously lifted the trophy in London in 2018 and Turin in 2021. Agencies

Also Read: Tennis: Jannik Sinner recieves Year-End No. 1 trophy at ATP Finals

Also Watch: