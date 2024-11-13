Tennis: Jannik Sinner recieves Year-End No. 1 trophy at ATP Finals

Turin: Jannik Sinner was awarded Year-End No. 1 honours trophy at the ATP Finals in front of a raucous Inalpi Arena crowd.

The ceremony coincided with the launch of the pioneering ‘ATP No. 1 Club’, unveiled by former World No. 1 Boris Becker and ATP Chairman, which was created to celebrate ATP players past and present who have reached the pinnacle of the sport.

On 10 June, Sinner became the first man or woman from his country to reach World No. 1 in singles since computerised rankings were introduced in 1973. He has not relinquished his place since.

The 23-year-old is the 19th player to earn year-end No. 1 honours and just the fourth active player to do so after Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, ATP reports.

Sinner’s tennis team and family, including his parents, were in the crowd. The people of Turin roared with approval as the home favourite displayed the trophy for the fans.

"I just heard that my mom was crying, which is something very cute. Only they know from my early age and stages, when I was around 13, how many sacrifices we made as a family

"Now I’m standing here with one of the, maybe the most special trophy I have," Sinner said. In September 2024, Jannik Sinner won the US Open, adding to his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January. Victory in New York continued a season of phenomenal achievement

Sinner owns a 66-6 record this season and seven titles, including his first two major triumphs (Australian Open and US Open). (IANS)

