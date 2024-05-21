ATP Rankings: Alexander Zverev returns to Top-4 after winning Italian Open

London: After claiming the Italian Open title, Alexander Zverev climbed one spot to fourth position in the latest ATP Ranking on Monday while the Rome runner-up Nicolas Jarry moved to career-high World No. 16.

With 6,345 points Zverev overtook Daniil Medvedev to claim the fourth position and it was the first time the German had prevailed at this level since 2021 when he won in Cincinnati. The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic continued his stay on the top of the ATP Rankings despite an early exit in Rome with 9,860 points. Meanwhile, tennis legend Rafael Nadal continued the positive rise in the ranking since his return after the injury layoff. However, the Spaniard shuffled up to 29 places and now entered the list of the top 280 tennis players despite suffering a second-round exit in Rome. (ANI)

