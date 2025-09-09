ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to Top 5, Alcaraz replaces Sinner as World No. 1

NEW DELHI: Carlos Alcaraz replaced Jannik Sinner as the World No. 1 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after his U.S. Open triumph.

He reclaimed the top spot in the rankings for the first time since 2023.

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Major winner, moved up three spots to fourth place after his run to the semifinals where he lost to Alcaraz.

Top 10 (with ranking points)

1 (+1). Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)- 11,540

2 (-1). Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 10,780

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) - 5,930

4 (+3). Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 4,830

5 (-1). Taylor Fritz (USA) - 4,675

6. Ben Shelton (USA) - 4,280

7 (-2). Jack Draper (GBR) - 3,690

8. Alex de Minaur (AUS) - 3,545

9 (+1). Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) - 3,505.

10 (-1). Karen Khachanov - 3,280

Also Read: World Archery Championships: India bow out in individual quarters

Also Watch: