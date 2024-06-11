ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner dethrones Novak Djokovic to achieve World No 1

London: Jannik Sinner on Monday climbed to World No 1 in the ATP Rankings, becoming the first Italian to achieve the feat.

With this historic feat, the 22-year-old became just the 29th player since the rankings’ inception in 1973 to climb to World No 1.

The Italian also dethroned the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for World No 1 ranking with 9,525 points, meanwhile, the Serbian dropped to two spots to third position (8,360) after he withdrew before his quarter-final clash in Paris due to injury.

Sinner will need to adjust swiftly to his newfound status as World No 1. Three of Sinner’s closest challengers in the PIF ATP Rankings — Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev — have all previously held the top spot in men’s tennis, and Sinner will know he must push for more success if he is to hold them at bay for long.

The 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz moved one place up to second after his French Open 2024 triumph. Alcaraz became the second-youngest clay-court major champion since 2000, at the age of 21.

Following his victories on hard courts at the 2022 US Open and on the grass at the 2023 Wimbledon, 21-year-old Alcaraz became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam championship on three separate surfaces with his four-hour, 19-minute victory on the Paris clay.

The Australian Alex de Minaur has returned to the top ten after reaching his second major quarterfinal in Paris. De Minaur, who got to the final eight at the US Open in 2020, defeated Daniil Medvedev in Paris for his second Top 5 win this season.

Corentin Moutet, a dynamic Frenchman, has moved closer to the top 50 after impressing at home in Paris. Moutet advanced to the fourth round at Roland Garros, where he took one set off Sinner before losing in four. Moutet’s run to the final 16 equalled his greatest major performance.

Lloyd Harris, a South African, is back in the Top 100 for the first time since August 2022. Harris, who suffered from injury troubles in 2022, won an ATP Challenger Tour championship on grass in Surbiton last week. The 27-year-old has now won three Challenger Tour titles in 2024. (ANI)

