French Open: Carlos Alcaraz goes past Jannik Sinner to enter Roland Garros final

Paris: Spain's two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz outlasted first-time semifinalist Jannik Sinner of Italy in a five-set thriller to make the men's singles final at the French Open on Friday, fighting back from two sets to one down to secure a superb victory.

Third seed Alcaraz emerged victorious in four hours and 9 minutes to move into his first Roland-Garros final, coming back from a set and an early break of serve to beat second seed Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach his third major final. Alcaraz, winner of the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023, struck 65 winners in the match and will play either Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final.

The French Open 2024 is guaranteed a new winner after 2023 winner Novak Djokovic withdrew before his quarterfinal clash a couple of days back. Though Sinner crashed out in the semifinals, he will take over as the new World No.1 after the French Open. IANS

