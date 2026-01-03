ATP-WTA United Cup: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sakkari give Greece lead over Japan

PERTH: Stefanos Tsitsipas found his winning touch on his return to action from injury as he led Greece to an unassailable 2-0 lead over Japan on Friday in group play at the ATP-WTA United Cup.

The former world number three dispatched Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 6-4 as he played his first match in almost four months after a recurring back injury forced him to take a break from the sport.

“I’ve had a lot of uncertainty, I didn’t know if I could compete,” Tsitsipas said. “But to play at this level is something I’m very grateful for.

“I’m healthy and that’s the most important thing in the world. I hope this tournament can give me some confidence before the Australian Open (January 18 - February 1),” added the 27-year-old two-time Grand Slam finalist.

Team-mate Maria Sakkari began the tie with a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Naomi Osaka.

Japan’s former world number one is suffering with a head cold and played far from her best in Perth.

“I was not operating at the percent I would want, I did not play amazing,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said.

“Honestly, it was not a bad first match for what it was. I’m thankful I have another to play. I need to not be afraid of making mistakes.”

Tsitsipas and Sakkari will team up for Greece’s dead-rubber mixed singles tie later on Friday. Agencies

