Auqib Nabi earns maiden India Test call-up as injured Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka series

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir seam-bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi has earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15, after being named as a replacement for injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah has been ruled out due to left knee discomfort and was initially named in the main squad subject to him achieving fitness clearance.

“Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as he has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Auqib Nabi as Bumrah’s replacement. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team,” the BCCI said on Monday.

Nabi’s selection comes on the back of an outstanding domestic campaign, where he emerged as a relentless force to reckon with. The 29-year-old right-arm seamer claimed 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy last season and played a pivotal role in guiding Jammu & Kashmir to its maiden title victory. Over the last two Ranji campaigns, Nabi has amassed a staggering tally of 104 wickets. IANS

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