New Delhi: Right-arm fast bowler Auqib Nabi was named the winner of the Impact Player of the Series after India secured a 3-1 ODI series win over New Zealand at Bay Oval. Nabi was handed the medal inside the Indian team dressing room by team physiotherapist Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj.

“Congrats everyone. It was an exciting match and what an amazing series we have witnessed. I am very sure it is very difficult for whoever has made this decision because each and everyone in the team has outperformed in various aspects of this game.”

“This person whom I am going to give this medal, I know him for some time. He is a hardworking, committed, very meticulous in his preparations. He speaks very less. He makes sure his ball speaks in the field. So, it is none other than Auqib,” said Thulasi. IANS

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