GUWAHATI: St. Francis De Sales School (SFS), Guwahati, won both the boys’ and girls’ titles at the 16th SFS Challengers 2026 Inter-School Basketball Tournament, held from November 13 to 15.

The tournament featured teams from 12 schools across Guwahati. SFS defeated Miles Bronson Residential School in the boys’ final and Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Silapathar, in the girls’ final.

Dhritishman Barman and Mugdha Rajguru were named Most Valuable Players in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively. Rohit Kumar Rai and Sanjana Pradhan received the Best Defensive Player awards in the respective categories.

Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Silapathar, received the Best Disciplined Team Award in the boys’ category, a press release said.

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