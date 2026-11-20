Madrid: Spanish club Real Madrid have extended the contract of French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni until June 2032, securing the services of one of their key players for the long term.

The Spanish giants announced the contract extension on Thursday, confirming that the midfielder will remain at the Santiago Bernabéu for another six years. Tchouameni joined Real Madrid from French club AS Monaco in 2022 and has made 205 appearances across five seasons, winning eight trophies with the Spanish side. His honours include one UEFA Champions League, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Aurélien Tchouameni have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who will remain linked to the club until June 30, 2032," the club said in a brief statement on Thursday. IANS

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