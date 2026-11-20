RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s depleted pace attack toiled to limit Sri Lanka’s second innings to 309-9 and a lead of 82 runs after three days of the second Test on Thursday.

Half-centuries from Sunal Dinusha (54), captain Kusal Mendis (53) and Milan Rathnayake (60) denied Pakistan’s bid to win inside three days.

“I am really happy how our boys fought back after struggling in the first innings,” Dinusha said. “Milan is still at the wicket and if he can get more runs for us it will be very good. It’s still game on, we have a good lead of 80 runs.”

Pakistan confirmed early Thursday that fast bowler Saqib Khan would miss the remainder of the Test due to the left hamstring strain he sustained late on day two soon after taking the wicket of opener Lahiru Udara and bowling only 1.2 overs.

In the absence of Saqib, the series’ leading wicket-taker, his fellow pacers rose to the occasion. Mohammad Abbas has bowled 33 overs for 2-54, Aamer Jamal has done 24 overs for 3-67, and Razaullah has 24.4 overs for 2-110.

“Unfortunately (Saqib) got injured but credit goes to the three other seamers for putting in a good effort,” Pakistan wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori said.

“(Sri Lanka’s) senior players showed lot of responsibility, Mendis played and missed a lot, but stayed in … (and) we have to put up a disciplined performance to chase whatever runs we require because there’s still a lot for the bowlers on this wicket.”

The stamina was no doubt helped by rolling Sri Lanka for 98 on the seamer-friendly pitch on day one.

Overnight batters Pasindu Sooriyabandara (38) and Dhananjaya de Silva (37) were removed in the morning session.

Jamal trapped de Silva plumb lbw off an inswinger and the batter burnt a review, then Sooriyabandara, dropped on 31, couldn’t capitalise and was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori off Razaullah.

Mendis and Dinusha dug in against the ultra accurate seam bowling of Abbas, the pace of Razaullah and deceptive bowling of Jamal as they brought Sri Lanka within 12 runs of the huge first-innings deficit of 227 runs.

Their 81-run stand look destined to deny Pakistan a wicket in the middle session until Mendis went for a needless sweep against Salman Ali Agha close to the tea interval and was bowled.

Dinusha raised his half-century after tea with a reverse sweep against part-time spinner Mohammad Taha and nudged Sri Lanka ahead with a 53-run stand with Rathnayake, who showed plenty of aggression with his crisp drives. It was Dinusha’s third half-century to go along with three centuries in seven Test matches.

Jamal broke through for Pakistan in the first over with the new ball when Dinusha couldn’t control a pull shot off a short ball and was brilliantly snapped at midwicket by Tayyab Arif. Dinusha walked off in disbelief.

Rathnayake guarded the tailenders by keeping the strike to himself for the last half an hour, but Abbas was rewarded for his impeccable bowling when Prabath Jayasuriya chipped a catch to the covers and Lahiru Kumara offered a return catch to the seamer.

Rathnayake raised his aggressive second Test half-century just before the close and stood valiantly against the second new ball with an unbeaten fifty off 82 balls with 11 fours. He had No. 11 Asitha Fernando for company when bad light forced early stumps. Agencies

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