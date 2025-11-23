AUS vs ENG: 1st Ashes Test lasts 847 balls, becomes second-shortest match played in Australia

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England in Perth ended on the second day on Saturday, becoming the second-shortest match (in terms of balls bowled) completed in Australia.

The contest was completed in 847 deliveries after Australia chased its target of 205 runs inside 29 overs. This overtakes the Test between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane in 2022, which lasted 866 deliveries.

The shortest match Down Under was played between Australia and South Africa in 1931/32, reaching a result in 656 balls.

The Perth Test was also the third-shortest in Ashes. The shortest match played between England and Australia where a result was achieved was played in 1888 and was completed in just 788 balls.

Also Read: Travis Head smashes second-fastest Ashes ton as Australia crush England in two days