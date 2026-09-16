Australia A Clinch T20 Series with Dominant 30-Run Win Over India A in New Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: Australia A took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against India A with a 30-run win over the host in the 2nd fixture at the PCA International Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday night.

Nicola Faltum won the toss and opted to bat and her openers got off to a fantastic start. Katie Mack and Rachel Trenaman stitched a 75-run stand in 55 balls to put the Indians under the pump. Niki Prasad struck twice, in the ninth and the 14th over, remocing Trenaman and then Charlie Knott, but Australia was largely unbothered as it raced away to 178/2 in 20 overs. Mack carried her bat, finishing with an unbeaten 83, a day after her 33rd birthday.

A familiar script ensued for the Indian batting order. Shweta Sehrawat did not feature in this game and was replaced with allrounder Sujata Dey, but it made little difference to the Indian batting order’s returns, with the host losing its first five wickets with 54 runs on the board.

Minnu Mani and Niki Prasad, senior pros in this setup, stitched an important 53-run stand for the sixth wicket before Milly Illingworth sent back Minnu.

Niki continued, bringing up her half century too, but it proved to be a task too steep for her, India ultimately finishing 30 runs short. Agencies

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