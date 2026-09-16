Serie A: Inter Stage Stunning Comeback to Beat Udinese 5-3

Milan: Inter Milan produced a stunning comeback after falling 2-0 behind against Udinese, eventually winning 5-3 through goals from Carlos Augusto, Barella, Thuram, Esposito and Bonny.

The Bianconeri made a fast start and opened up a two-goal lead in the first 16 minutes, but a superb left-footed strike from Carlos Augusto and a right-footed finish from Barella from a tight angle brought Inter level before half-time. In the second half, the Nerazzurri completed the comeback through Thuram before pulling away with Pio Esposito, who finished off a superb move, and Bonny. Udinese pulled another goal back through Gueye late on, but Inter ran out 5-3 winners at San Siro.

Ahead of the match, a special, the two unforgettable champions from Inter’s history Giuseppe Bergomi and Lothar Matthaus were honoured by President and CEO Giuseppe Marotta on the pitch at the Meazza in recognition of their extraordinary careers in Nerazzurri colours.

With a win, the Italian champions continued their perfect start to the Serie A season and remain joint top of the table on maximum points alongside Roma, their next opponents at the Stadio Olimpico. IANS

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