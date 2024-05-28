Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Starc hints ODI retirement to prioritise franchise cricket

Chennai: Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Starc hinted on his ODI retiement after lifting the IPL trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The left-arm pacer said with a long wait before the next one-day World Cup, he might shift focus to more franchise cricket around the world.

Starc’s return to the IPL has been nothing short of spectacular, culminating in a title win with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After years of prioritising international cricket, Starc’s decision to rejoin the cash-rich league paid off, and he now contemplates altering his cricketing commitments, potentially stepping away from ODIs. “The last nine years, I’ve prioritised Australian cricket. I have given myself a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that’s certainly been where my head’s been for the last nine years,” Starc said at a press conference. “Moving forward… look, I am certainly closer to the end of my career than the start. One format may drop off. There is long time before the next one-day World Cup and whether that format continues for me or not… it may open doors for more franchise cricket.” (IANS)

Also Read: IPL 2024: 'The Impact Player rule changes things a fair bit for bowlers', feels Mitchell Starc

Also Watch: