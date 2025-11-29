Australia keep unchanged squad for 2nd Ashes Test

Melbourne: Skipper Pat Cummins will miss a second consecutive match as Australia named an unchanged 14-man squad for the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba that commences on December 4.

Veteran opener Usman Khawaja has been included after back spasms prevented him from batting in the second innings of Perth’s series opener.

Cummins missed the opening Test of the series in Perth with a back injury as the Aussies clinched an eight-wicket victory inside two days, but the pacer has been given an extra two weeks to return to full fitness. The 32-year-old, who is in the final stages of his recovery from lumbar back stress, will travel with the squad to Brisbane.

The absence of Cummins means that Brendan Doggett, who claimed five wickets in Perth, will likely retain his place alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. IANS

