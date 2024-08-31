Australia name squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Sydney: Australia announced a 24-player squad for the Socceroos’ third round qualifying games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Coach Graham Arnold named an extended squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Indonesia, with several key players returning from injury for the national team.

The matches against Bahrain on the Gold Coast on September 5 and Indonesia in Jakarta on September 10 will be the first for the Socceroos in the third round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Craig Goodwin returns from a rib injury that had ruled him out of wins against Bangladesh and Palestine in June, with the 32-year-old Al Wehda winger having scored twice and provided an assist in the first two games of the Saudi Pro League season. IANS

Also Read: Riiohlang Dhar to supervise in FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup 2024

Also Watch: