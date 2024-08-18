Riiohlang Dhar to supervise in FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup 2024

New Delhi: Riiohlang Dhar has become the second Indian woman assistant referee in history to be selected for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup 2024 to be played in the Dominican Republic, joining Uvena Fernandes as the first Indian to achieve this honour. Riiohlang, the 34-year-old smart and articulate young lady from Meghalaya, has been named by FIFA among the elite list of FIFA 38 match officials, who will be on call in the Dominican Republic from October 10 to November 3. FIFA revealed the names of the match officials on Friday. IANS

Also Read: 70th All India Inter Railway Table Tennis Championship 2024-25 Concludes

Also Watch: