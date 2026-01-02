Australia name unchanged squad for Sydney Test

Sydney: Australia have named an unchanged squad from the Boxing Day Test for the upcoming final Test of the Ashes series, though conditions at the SCG could still prompt changes to the final XI. The match is set to begin on January 4 here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon as the Australian team assembled in Sydney for their first training session following last week’s four-wicket defeat to England. The Melbourne Test ended inside two days on a pitch later deemed “unsatisfactory” by the ICC.

The loss marked Australia’s first defeat to England in red-ball cricket at home in almost 15 years, with 36 wickets falling across two days at the MCG. However, the result carried greater importance for England, as Australia had already secured the Ashes by winning the first three Tests in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. IANS

