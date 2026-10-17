Australia-New Zealand Women’s T20Is to Feature Rose Bowl for First Time

Chirstchurch: The Rose Bowl, which has been awarded to the winner of the ODI series between the Australia and New Zealand women’s teams, will be up for grabs every time two teams meet in a bilateral series, as it has been introduced to the T20Is as well.

Introduced in 1985, the Rose Bowl has been contested 31 times and will now be on the line for the first time in a standalone T20I series, beginning at North Sydney Oval on Sunday, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

It means the Rose Bowl will be up for grabs twice this summer, with New Zealand to return to Australia in March for three ODIs in Canberra and Melbourne.Since 1985, Australia and New Zealand have played for the trophy in one-day international series, with the Aussies holding the Rose Bowl since February 2000. IANS

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