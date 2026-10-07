India announces squad for New Zealand T20 series; Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes comeback

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced the T20I squad to face New Zealand in a five-match series.

The biggest addition to the unit was of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had last played a T20I in November 2022. After successful two campaigns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, during which he picked 45 wickets, Bhuvneshwar convinced the selectors for a re-call.

Varun Chakaravarthy also returns to the fold after missing out the previous series due to an injury.

The series will be played from October 22 to November 1, before a three-game ODI series and a two-match Test series. This will be Shreyas Iyer’s fourth overseas bilateral assignment as captain. He got his reign underway with series defeats against Ireland and England, but secured a 3-0 win over Zimbabwe.

Iyer also led India during the Asian Games in Japan, where the side defended its gold medal by defeating Pakistan in the final.

India squad: Shreyas Iyer [c], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [wk], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [wk], Tilak Varma [vc], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav. Agencies

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