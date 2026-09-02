Australia recall Marsh, Head; Labuschagne left out for Zimbabwe, South Africa ODIs

New Delhi: Australia have strengthened their one-day plans ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, recalling several senior players for a six-match tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa later this month.

The reigning world champions will begin with three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Harare from September 15 before travelling to South Africa for another three-match series, starting in Durban on September 24.

With the 2027 World Cup set to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Australia are viewing the tour as an important opportunity to build familiarity with conditions and fine-tune their core group.

Captain Mitchell Marsh and opening partner Travis Head return after missing Australia’s ODI assignments in Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year. Josh Hazlewood is also back in the group, while Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will join the squad for the South Africa leg ahead of the three-match ICC World Test Championship series against the Proteas in October.

Marnus Labuschagne has been left out following a difficult run across formats. Meanwhile, youngsters Joel Davies and Ollie Peake have retained their places after making encouraging contributions during the earlier ODI campaigns.

“This six-game series is an important lead-in to next year’s World Cup, being played in the same countries, for the group,” selection chief George Bailey said in a statement.

“As such it’s great to have Mitch (Marsh), Travis and Josh returning, then Pat and Mitch (Starc) for the SA leg. This gives us our core of players mixed with some we think will continue to make an impression.

“For Ollie and Joel, who we rate very highly, it’s another fantastic opportunity and a further chance for them to continue their exposure and growth in the Australian team.”

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa. IANS

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