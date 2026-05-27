Josh Inglis to Captain Australia as Injured Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out of Pakistan ODI Series

Perth: Australia will enter their ODI series against Pakistan with another change in leadership as Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, which clears the way for Josh Inglis to captain the team in the three-match series starting on Saturday.

Marsh was expected to lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. He sustained the injury during the IPL and has returned to Perth for further assessment and treatment. The all-rounder missed the Lucknow Super Giants’ final IPL game and will not join the Pakistan tour.

Cricket Australia confirmed the news, stating, “Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ODI Series against Pakistan with an ankle injury. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will lead the Australian side in Pakistan in Marsh’s absence.”

“Marsh, who missed the final match of Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL season, will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment until further notice. His availability for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh will be determined in due course.” IANS

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