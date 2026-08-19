Australia Recall Matthew Renshaw, Drop Jake Weatherald for Second Test against Bangladesh

Darwin: Opener Jake Weatherald has been dropped with left-hander Matthew Renshaw named as his replacement, as Australia made one change to their squad for the second Test against Bangladesh in Mackay, starting on Saturday.

The change came after Australia incurred a shocking nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test of their two-match series in Darwin. Australia needs to win in Mackay to square the series and avoid losing its first series in four years. Weatherald made 23 and 0 in the opening Test. It took his career average from 12 innings to 20.36. Selectors handed him a national contract in April after several strong opening stands with Head during the 4-1 Ashes series win but have now discarded him one Test later. IANS

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