FIFA Sacks COO Kevin Lamour Amid World Cup Investment Plan Row

New Delhi: FIFA has reportedly sacked its chief operating officer Kevin Lamour after he criticised president Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to investors.

The staff of the world body were informed of the development via an email from its secretary general, Mattias Grafstorm, who told the organisation that the two parties have “agreed to part ways”.

A report in BBC Sport quoted a FIFA spokesperson saying that “the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour as Chief Operating Officer has ended on 17 August 2026. FIFA thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future.” IANS

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