Australia Revise Women’s Home Series Schedule to Accommodate Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Cricket Australia has overhauled its women’s international schedule for next summer after the ICC’s decision to bring forward the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy created a significant clash in the calendar. The governing body was forced to revise a slate of home fixtures following the ICC’s announcement that the tournament, originally earmarked for June, would instead be played in February. The reshuffle has resulted in New Zealand splitting its Australian tour into two separate visits, while Australia’s women’s home season has been trimmed from 12 matches to nine.

The revised program, however, has handed the Australian women a prominent role in the lead-up to the men’s 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG, with a pair of ODIs against New Zealand scheduled in Melbourne during the historic week.

Under the new arrangement, New Zealand will travel to Australia in October for a three-match T20I series before returning in March for a three-match ODI campaign. IANS

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