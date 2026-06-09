New Zealand Drop to Fourth in WTC Standings After Lord’s Defeat

NEW DELHI: New Zealand slipped from second to fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after its 115-run defeat to England in the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday. Despite the victory, England remained seventh in the table.

England have a points percentage of 37.88 from 11 matches, with four wins, six losses and one draw. New Zealand, meanwhile, has 58.33 from four matches, having recorded two wins, one loss and one draw.

Australia continue to lead the standings with a points percentage of 87.50, having won seven of its eight matches and lost one. South Africa occupies second place. Agencies

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