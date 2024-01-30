Australia skipper Pat Cummins hails Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi: Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Monday heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and said that the Indian players are “super consistent”. While speaking to ICC, Cummins hailed Kohli and Jadeja and said that the two Indian cricketers always find a way to pull out of their team from tough situations and win a game.

“Kohli and Jadeja are super consistent, you can’t keep them out of it, they find a way to drag their team out of trouble & win it, to be alongside those guys has been really special,” Cummins said.

After winning the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, the Aussie skipper said that 2023 was a big year and full of team success. He added that it was a huge honour in terms of individual accolade. “It is a huge honour, it is been a big year with lots of wonderful team success and to get this individual honour is huge. We are a team sport where you play for kind of team wins and you’re going after tournaments and trophies together. In terms of an individual accolade, it’s right up there,” he added. Earlier on Thursday, Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Cummins clinched the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

For Cummins, 2023 was nothing short of a fairytale story, a year that saw him lift the ICC World Test Championship trophy, retain the Ashes, and a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced. BCCI revealed that Jadeja has been ruled out of the second Test match against England after he sustained a hamstring injury during the first Test match against England. (ANI)

Also Read: Australia’s cricket captain Pat Cummins honoured with Cricketer of the Year award

Also Watch: