Australia’s cricket captain Pat Cummins honoured with Cricketer of the Year award

Dubai: In a year defined by triumphs and stellar performances, Australia’s cricket captain Pat Cummins emerged as the undisputed champion, claiming the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023. Cummins’ exceptional run with both bat and ball, coupled with his inspirational leadership, paved the way for a slew of team accolades, including a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final, the successful retention of the Ashes, and a record-breaking sixth triumph in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. In 24 matches Cummins took 59 wickets and contributed 422 runs with the bat.

Cummins’ journey to this pinnacle of recognition began with the responsibility he assumed as captain in late 2021, a role that witnessed a transformation in the team’s fortunes. The skipper’s ability to elevate his game in positions of greater responsibility not only lifted the team to greater heights but also solidified his legacy as a player of exceptional caliber. IANS

