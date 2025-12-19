Australia spinner Nathan Lyon overtakes Glenn McGrath

Adelaide: Australia veteran spinner Nathan Lyon achieved a significant milestone on Thursday as he moved past former fast-bowling great Glenn McGrath to become Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Lyon jumped into second place – behind Shane Warne on the list of all-time Australian Test wicket-takers during the first session of the third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval.

After being left out of the XI for the second Test in Brisbane, Lyon had a point to prove in Adelaide, making an instant impact by removing Ollie Pope (3) to go level with McGrath on 563 wickets.

Just moments later, Lyon produced a perfect off-spinner from around the wicket to beat Ben Duckett lunging forward, with the finger spinner hitting the top of off-stump.

It was Lyon’s 564th Test wicket, passing McGrath on 563. Only Warne (708) has claimed more scalps as an Australian than Lyon, who’s now moved into outright sixth place on the all-time Test wicket-taker’s list.

Lyon's 564 wickets also put him in outright sixth place on the all-time Test wicket-taker's list

Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (800), England's James Anderson (704) and Stuart Broad (604) and India's Anil Kumble (619) are the only other bowlers in the format's history with more wickets than the 38-year-old Lyon. IANS

