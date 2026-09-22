Australia Survive Massive Scare to Beat Zimbabwe in Thrilling ODI Chase

HARARE: Australia survived a massive scare, and with a bit of luck, went past Zimbabwe’s 271 total to clinch the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

Australia was reduced to 246 for nine in the 46th over and then needed nine runs off the final over with Nathan Ellis leading the lower order fightback.

But Ellis, too, almost gave up the match to Zimbabwe in the penultimate over when he lofted Ernest Masuku only for Wessly Madhevere to drop him.

Madhevere, visibly disappointed with his effort, found support from his captain Sikandar Raza who gave him the final over to redeem himself. However, Ellis — unbeaten at 36 — launched him over long on off the first ball to reduce the chase to three runs. He, along with Spencer Johnson, made sure Australia didn’t give any chance to Zimbabwe and completed the chase with a ball to spare.

The chase was setup by Josh Inglis’ century batting at number four. His 103 off 102 kept Australia in the game even when Zimbabwe bowlers, led by Brad Evans’ 4/47, picked wickets at regular intervals from the other end.

And when Raza cleaned up Inglis, Australia did find itself in a hole, but Ellis’ smart batting helped it cross the line eventually.

Earlier, Raza’s unbeaten 81 after half-centuries by Craig Ervine and Innocent Kaia took Zimbabwe to 271 for eight. Agencies

Also Read: Jonathan Trott appointed as England Lions head coach