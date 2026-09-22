Jonathan Trott appointed as England Lions head coach

London: Ex-batter Jonathan Trott has been appointed as the head coach of the England Lions for their winter tours of the Caribbean, South Africa and Sri Lanka, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

Trott, 45, brings a wealth of international coaching pedigree to the developmental setup, having previously served a successful four-year stint as Afghanistan's head coach from 2022, where he guided the Asian nation to a historic first-ever semi-final appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.

Trott, who worked as an assistant coach with the England senior men's team during the Covid-19 pandemic, recently stepped in as interim head coach for the Lions' 2-0 T20 series victory over Sri Lanka. He also had short coaching stints with Ireland and Glamorgan. IANS

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