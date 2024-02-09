Australian Cricket Icon David Warner Announces T20 Retirement After World Cup 2024

NEW DELHI: In a momentous announcement on his 100th T20 International appearance against the West Indies, veteran Australian opener David Warner confirmed that the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024 would mark the conclusion of his remarkable cricketing journey. Having already bid farewell to the ODI and Test formats, Warner's decision to retire from T20 cricket adds a poignant chapter to his storied career.

Warner's ODI swansong occurred in the 2023 World Cup Final against India, where Australia emerged victorious. His Test farewell during the home series against Pakistan showcased his prowess with a century and a half-century, leaving an indelible mark on the red-ball format.

In the recent T20 clash against the West Indies, Warner demonstrated his enduring brilliance, setting the tone with a blistering 70 off just 36 balls. Tim David's late onslaught complemented Warner's attacking style, propelling Australia to a formidable total of 213 runs. Warner's impactful innings earned him the player of the match award.

Reflecting on the win and his imminent retirement, Warner expressed satisfaction, stating, "Pleasing to get the win on the board. Was a nice wicket to bat on and you have to make the most of those. Feel great and refreshed, I’m pumped. I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there, and it’s a good journey we’ve got going for the next 6 months."

As Warner gears up for the T20 World Cup, he aims to secure the coveted title and retire as a world champion in all three formats. Having already clinched the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, Warner's leadership and batting prowess will be crucial in Australia's quest for T20 glory.

The tournament, scheduled to be jointly hosted by the Caribbean Islands and the United States of America in June, provides Warner with an opportunity to end his illustrious career on a triumphant note. With a consistent squad heading to New Zealand, Warner emphasized the importance of victory in the upcoming matches, signaling the determination to add another accolade to his decorated cricketing journey.