Australian great Mal Anderson, first unseeded US Open champion, dies aged 91

MELBOURNE: Mal Anderson, the first unseeded player to win the U.S. Open men’s singles title, has died aged 91, Tennis Australia said on Monday.

Anderson’s career started on a dirt court on a farm and he went on to become an Australian tennis great, winning the U.S. Open crown in 1957 and three major doubles titles.

Although unseeded at what was then the United States Championships, Anderson beat three seeds and dropped only two sets on his way to the title.

He also won the Davis Cup twice.

After retirement, Anderson mentored young Australian players including Pat Rafter, who went on to become World No. 1. Agencies

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