India’s U17 World Cup dream ends as Uzbekistan hand Blue Colts 3-0 defeat in AFC Asian Cup

Jeddah: India men suffered a 0-3 defeat against defending champions Uzbekistan in their final Group D fixture of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium.

The defeat brought an end to India’s campaign and another painful near miss in their pursuit of a maiden on-merit qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup. Needing a win to stay in contention after their heavy defeat to Australia in the opening game, the Blue Colts adopted a cautious approach against the defending champions, who dominated possession from the start and repeatedly tested the Indian defence with quick attacking movements. IANS

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