Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz calls Novak Djokovic ‘inspiring’

MELBOURNE: Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a thrilling four-set men’s singles final in Melbourne on Sunday to lift his maiden Australian Open title. During the trophy presentation, Alcaraz spoke about how inspiring Djokovic, who’s an owner of 24 Grand Slam titles, has been to him.

“First, I just want to talk about Novak. I think he deserves some ovation for sure. You are talking about how I’m doing things but what you’re doing Novak is really inspiring,” Alcaraz said.

“For me, it has been an honour sharing the locker room and the court with you.”

The Australian Open title was the only Grand Slam trophy missing from Alcaraz’s cabinet. He’d won the US Open in 2022, Wimbledon in 2023, and the French Open in 2024. With the win at Melbourne Park, he became the youngest player to achieve the Career Slam.

“To my team, nobody knows how hard I have been working to get this trophy. Emotionally, the end of last season was a bit of a roller-coaster. You were pushing me to work hard. This trophy is as much yours,” he said.

In attendance was two-time Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal. “For me, it is a little bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands. I think this is the first time you’re watching me play professionally since I was 13-14,” Alcaraz acknowledged his compatriot in his speech.

“I think it is an honour to play here in Melbourne. Thank you very much for pushing me in tough moments during the matches. I can’t wait to come back here next year,” Alcaraz concluded. Agencies

