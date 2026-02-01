Harrison and Skupski Clinch Australian Open Doubles Title in Debut Major

Melbourne: Competing in just their second tour-level event together, Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski lifted the Australian Open men’ doubles trophy in their first major as a team here on Saturday.

The American-British duo defeated home favourites Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans 7-6(4), 6-4 inside Rod Laver Arena to earn a one-hour, 49-minute championship-match triumph to claim the trophy.

Harrison and Skupski, who both competed at last year’s ATP Finals with different partners, joined forces for the first time in Adelaide earlier this month, where they reached the semi-finals. The sixth seeds produced a composed performance in the semifinals to defeat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, a two-time major-winning team in 2025, 6-3, 7-6(7) for a place in the final. IANS

Also Read: Tokito Oda becomes youngest man to hold all four Major titles simultaneously