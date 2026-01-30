Australian Open: Local wildcards Kubler-Polmans advance to men’s doubles final

Melbourne: Hometown wildcards Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans continued their impressive Australian Open, punching their ticket into the men’s doubles final with a three-set 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 semifinal win over Great Britain’s Luke Johnson and Poland’s Jan Zielinski on Thursday. Kubler will be bidding for his second Australian Open doubles crown after triumphing with Rinky Hijikata, also as wildcards, in 2023. Polmans, a semifinalist with Andrew Whittington at Melbourne Park in 2017, was the best player on the court on Thursday and will be contesting his first Grand Slam final. IANS

Also Read: Indian GM Divya Deshmukh joins Norway Chess Women for 2026