Indian GM Divya Deshmukh joins Norway Chess Women for 2026

New Delhi: Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh is set to debut at the Norway Chess Women in 2026, making history as the youngest participant since the tournament's inception in 2024. She is among the top talents in women’s chess today, arriving in Oslo after a breakthrough season that has cemented her position among the world’s elite.

“I’m incredibly excited to be competing in Norway Chess. It’s my first time in the country, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what Norway is like. I can’t wait to experience this unique format and compete in such a prestigious tournament. To all the fans rooting for me, thank you for the love and encouragement. See you all there!” Divya said in a statement released by Norway Chess.

In 2025, Divya won the FIDE Women’s World Cup, earning her the Grandmaster title and a spot in the 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament. At only 19, she became the fourth Indian woman to achieve GM, highlighting India’s rising prominence in international chess. IANS

