Virat Kohli Secures Unprecedented Fourth ICC ODI Men's Cricketer of the Year Award

NEW DELHI: In a historic achievement, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli clinched the ICC ODI Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023 award, marking his fourth triumph in this prestigious category. The announcement came on Thursday, January 25, as Kohli outshone teammates Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami, making him the first cricketer ever to achieve this feat.

Kohli's remarkable resurgence in 2023 saw him amass a staggering 2,048 runs in 36 international innings, including a standout performance in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer. Despite India's heart-wrenching loss in the final, Kohli was honored with the Player of the Tournament award.

The 35-year-old batting maestro exhibited extraordinary consistency, recording eight centuries across formats in 2023, surpassing even the prolific Shubman Gill, who finished as the second-highest run-scorer. Kohli and Gill were the only cricketers to breach the 2,000-run mark in international cricket, with Gill dominating ODIs with an impressive 1584 runs.

Kohli's prowess in 50-over cricket was particularly noteworthy, as he amassed 1377 runs in just 24 innings, featuring six centuries and eight fifties. Notably, he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds during the World Cup, becoming the first cricketer to achieve 50 centuries in 50-over cricket.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami emerged as a strong contender for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award. His stellar performance included claiming 43 wickets in 19 ODI innings at an astonishing average of 16.46, featuring four five-wicket hauls. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, an in-form batting all-rounder, also made his mark with 1989 runs in 55 international innings, including 1204 runs in 25 ODI innings, and showcasing his bowling prowess with nine wickets in as many ODI innings last year.

Virat Kohli's historic fourth win underscores his enduring dominance on the international cricket stage, leaving an indelible mark in the annals of the sport.