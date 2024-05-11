Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem announces retirement at the end of this season

MELBOURNE: Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem took to social media to announce that he will retire at the end of this season.

The 30-year-old, who won the US Open men’s singles title in 2020, said that recurring problems due to his wrist injury forced him to arrive at this decision.

“My wrist is not exactly the way it should be. It is not exactly the way how I want it,” said Thiem in a video on social media platform Instagram.

The second reason is my inner feeling. I was thinking about this decision for a very long time. I was thinking very carefully about it. I was thinking about my whole tennis journey, which has been incredible. I’ve had success and won trophies that I had never dreamt of, so the journey was incredible,” Thiem added.

“I am very happy with it (decision) and I am also super excited for everything what is coming next,” he said.

Thiem has won 17 career titles, the most recent being the US Open win in 2020. The Austrian achieved a career-highest ranking of 3 in March 2020.

He is currently ranked 117th.

Thiem reached the final of the Australian Open in 2017 and the French Open final in 2018 and 2019. He has also contested two ATP finals in London that brings together the season’s eight best players. Agencies

