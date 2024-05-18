Sports

Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik top Indians at Amundi German Masters

Tvesa Malik and amateur Avani Prashanth were the top Indians after the first day at the Amundi German Masters.
Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik top Indians at Amundi German Masters

Brandenburg: Tvesa Malik and amateur Avani Prashanth were the top Indians after the first day at the Amundi German Masters. The duo shot even par 72 each and were Tied-18th as the remaining five Indians in the field faced varying fortunes. Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs carded 2-over 74 each and were T-44. However, at one time Pranavi was T-3 as she reached 2-under with the help of two eagles in her round. A triple bogey at the finish cost her dearly. IANS

Also Read: India's R Praggnanandhaa crushes German Vincent Keymer in Prague Masters Chess tournament

Also Watch:             

Avani Prashanth
Amundi German Masters

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com