Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik top Indians at Amundi German Masters

Brandenburg: Tvesa Malik and amateur Avani Prashanth were the top Indians after the first day at the Amundi German Masters. The duo shot even par 72 each and were Tied-18th as the remaining five Indians in the field faced varying fortunes. Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs carded 2-over 74 each and were T-44. However, at one time Pranavi was T-3 as she reached 2-under with the help of two eagles in her round. A triple bogey at the finish cost her dearly. IANS

Also Read: India's R Praggnanandhaa crushes German Vincent Keymer in Prague Masters Chess tournament

Also Watch: