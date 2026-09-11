Avinash Sable wins 3000m steeplechase gold

NEW DELHI: Avinash Sable won gold in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Indian Athletics Final Series 2026 meet at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, ahead of his title defence at the upcoming Asian Games.

The 31-year-old Sable clocked 8:32.32s on his return to his pet event after a lengthy injury break. The National Record, which also belongs to him, is 8:09.91s.

At the Monaco Diamond League last year, Sable hurt himself after stumbling on the water jump. He had to undergo surgery to fix an ACL and meniscus injury, forcing a hiatus of over a year.

Sable returned to the track in August, running the 5000m race at the IFAM Oordegem meet in Belgium.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, at the Indian Athletics Final Series, national-record holder Parul Chaudhary claimed gold with a timing of 9:22.42. Agencies

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